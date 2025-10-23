Sponsor

Elmer Eugene Line Jr., age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. He was born on April 12, 1950, in Texarkana, Texas, to Alice and Elmer Line Sr.

Elmer spent his working years as a facility plant manager at Smith-Blair. In his free time, he enjoyed golf, bowling, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Dallas Cowboys. His family describes him as a kind and patient man who was always smiling and easygoing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Line Sr. and Alice Line.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Tori DePriest and husband Brian of Texarkana, Texas, and Kimberly Davis and husband Brian of Bryan, Texas; four beloved grandchildren, Lorelei (13), Latham (9), Madeline (16), and Emma (14); sister, Dyanne Forward and husband Robert of Texarkana, Texas; and brother, William “Bill” Line of Texarkana, Texas.

The family will hold a private service to honor Elmer’s life.