CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Adds Renowned Oncologist to Region’s Only Comprehensive Cancer Center

Advertisement

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is expanding cancer care across the Ark-La-Tex and Oklahoma with the addition of Essam Malaty, M.D. to the distinguished oncology team at the only comprehensive facility of its kind in the region.

As a Hematology-Oncologist, Dr. Malaty works with patients and their family to develop a personalized course of treatment, using the latest therapies and techniques to not only diagnose and treat cancer, but also preserve a patient’s quality of life throughout the treatment process.

“A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming,” said Tim Godfrey, Vice President, Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “But with incredible providers like Dr. Malaty, we are there to go through the process with you – from the advantages and disadvantages of treatment options, managing the complications from the disease, and navigating what can be a complex process. Dr. Malaty will be an essential part of our patients’ treatment, educating and supporting them throughout their journey.”

Advertisement

Dr. Malaty received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Dallas before completing medical school at New York Medical College and his residency in Internal Medicine at New York–Presbyterian Hospital, both in New York, New York. Dr. Malaty also completed a Hematology-Oncology Fellowship and is board-certified in Medical Oncology. With more than 30 years of cancer care experience, Dr. Malaty has worked with patients in both the clinical and hospital settings.

“My goal is to continue my commitment to my patients through the pursuit of excellence in the medical profession,” said Dr. Malaty. “I want to do everything possible to ensure the highest rates of success in diagnosing, treating, managing and supporting my patients, and at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, I am excited to be part of highly-trained team dedicated to those goals and to the health of every person that comes to us for care.”

Dr. Malaty will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 2602 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503. For more information, please call 903.614.5480.

