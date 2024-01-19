City Employees to Receive Discounted Tuition Thanks to Academic Partnership

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced a new partnership with the City of Texarkana, Texas that will allow city employees to receive discounted tuition towards classes at the university. The partnership benefit includes a tuition discount for full-time employees and is applicable to both degree and non-degree seeking programs. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on January 18th at the Texarkana, Texas City Hall.

The tuition discount is applicable to programs of all academic levels, including baccalaureate, graduate, certificate, and micro-credential. Classes are available in face-to-face, online, and hybrid formats and there is no fee needed to apply. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university enrolling in at least 6 credit hours of undergraduate or graduate coursework is eligible to receive the First Flight Scholarship, which allows them to take their first class free of charge.

“We are pleased to extend this educational benefit to hard-working City of Texarkana, Texas first responders and municipal employees that serve our community each and every day,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, Texas A&M University-Texarkana president.

“We are looking forward to this partnership which will provide scholarship opportunities to benefit our employees,” said Texarkana, Texas City Manager David Orr. “The MOU will also strengthen our existing internship and fellowship programs between the City and the University and pave the way for collaboration on entrepreneurship program opportunities,” Orr added.

“This formalizes decades of work between the City and TAMUT,” said Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “We look forward to growing this relationship that has served our Texarkana region well for many years.”

The new partnership is effective immediately and the benefits can be used for the Spring 2024 semester which begins in January. Registration for the full 16-week spring term runs through January 19th, but the benefits may also be used to enroll in 8-week sessions throughout the semester.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

