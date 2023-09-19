City implements new in-house training program for employees obtaining CDL licenses

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas has successfully trained the first internal CDL licensee completely in-house. Street Department employee, Brittney Lafayette received her Class B CDL through this new in-house training program, passing the test on the first try.

This new training program adopted by the city is a result of new federal requirements regarding the way commercial motor vehicle drivers obtain Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL). The new requirements were set in place last year. The city partnered with J.J. Keller Training to provide a 5-week program with approximately 160 hours of classroom and field exercise to two city employees who would become Certified Trainers for this program. Once certified, they were able to train other employees who needed to obtain or upgrade their licenses.

Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director Dusty Henslee looks forward to more employees reaching their goals.

“We believe our internal training will be a more efficient way to provide our employees with the tools they need,” said Henslee. “This allows us to train on the job and not have our drivers enroll in external training courses, thereby taking more time away from their families and other responsibilities. This will also give our employees a way to grow and promote within the City.”

Numbers continue to grow of those seeking to obtain their CDL licensing, and the new regulations are designed to improve highway safety by ensuring drivers of commercial motor vehicles have the most updated technology and information.

For more questions, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@tkxusa.org or (903) 798-3901.

