City of Texarkana, Texas Names Interim Fire Chief Chris Black

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas named its new Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black, this past Saturday, October 29th. The change comes after the position was vacated by former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter. Schlotter has recently taken a new position as Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas.

City Manager David Orr gave his congratulations on Black’s new appointment.

“We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone with such skill and experience step into this role,” said Orr. “Interim Chief Black brings many years of dedication and service to our fire department, and we are happy to have him lead us through this transition.”

Black first began his career as a firefighter in 1997 with the Texarkana Texas Fire Department. During his 25 years of service, he has held many roles within the fire department including, driver engineer, captain, fire marshal, and assistant fire chief. He holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from TAMUT and graduated from the Texas Fire Chief Academy in June of 2014.