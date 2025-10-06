City of Texarkana, Texas Names New Parks Director

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas has appointed Keith Beason as its new Parks Director following the planned retirement of longtime director Robby Robertson in April 2026. Over the next several months, Robertson will work closely with Beason to ensure a smooth transition of leadership and continuity for the city’s parks system.

City Manager David Orr congratulated Beason on his appointment, noting his strong track record and commitment to the community.

“We are proud to welcome Keith into this new role as Parks Director,” Orr said. “He’s no stranger to our parks system and the goals we have set for our community. Keith has already played an important role in advancing projects and keeping our parks at the center of community life. We’re confident his leadership will continue to strengthen our parks and recreation system for years to come.”

Beason, a Texarkana native, graduated from Southern Arkansas University and went on to receive his master’s degree in Higher Education from Texas A&M University–Texarkana. In addition, Keith is recognized as a Certified Parks and Recreational Professional (CPRP) by the National Recreation and Park Association. He has been in municipal government since 2018 and joined the City of Texarkana, Texas in 2020. He started as City Planner, and later moved to the Parks and Recreation Department as Community Engagement and Parks Project Manager, and was promoted to Assistant Parks Director in early 2025.

Assistant City Manager and Director of Public Works Dusty Henslee emphasized the department’s priorities during the transition.

“Keith brings the right mix of vision and day-to-day operational know-how,” Henslee said. “Our focus remains on safe, well-maintained parks, responsive customer service, and responsible stewardship of public resources. Keith has already proven he can deliver on projects and partnerships, and I look forward to working with him to keep momentum strong through this transition and beyond.”

Over the past several years, Beason has been instrumental in supporting and growing local programs such as the Texarkana Farmers Market, as well as advancing parks projects and community events.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve the residents of Texarkana in this new role,” Beason said. “Robby Robertson has left an incredible legacy, and I look forward to continuing that work by investing in park improvements, activities, and events that bring our community together.”

Beason’s first focus will be the implementation of the Parks Master Plan, a long-term roadmap that will guide development, operations, and management of the city’s parks and recreation system. This plan will serve as the foundation for his leadership and the city’s future park investments.

For more information, please reach out to Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@txkusa.org.