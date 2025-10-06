Sponsor

Paul Edward Neal, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025. He was born on July 31, 1943, in Texarkana, Texas, to Gertha and Ezra Neal.

Paul was a hardworking man who spent his career self-employed as a painter and carpenter. Outside of work, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of life—hunting in the woods, fishing on the water, and most of all, singing. His love for karaoke was well-known, and it was a passion that brought joy to both him and those around him.

Above all, Paul was devoted to his family. He cherished time spent with his loved ones and especially looked forward to the annual family reunions that meant so much to him. His family remembers him as a man who not only worked with his hands but also gave his heart freely, creating lasting memories with those he held dear.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertha and Ezra Neal; his brother, E.C. Neal; and his sister-in-law, Annette Neal.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Glenn Alan Neal and wife Jennifer, and Paul Bradford Neal; his brother, Mark Neal and wife Judy; his sister, Barbara Decker; his grandchildren, Greg Neal, Rachel Smith, Matthew Neal, Mark Neal, Luke Neal, and Sarah Neal; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, October 6, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Karaoke from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church on the Rock Building Expansion/“Make Room” Fund.