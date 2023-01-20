City of Texarkana, Texas partners with AR-TX REDI to provide economic development services

Advertisement

The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve a five year contract with AR-TX REDI, a regional economic development initiative, to provide economic development services to the City. The agreement includes $100,000 annually for AR-TX REDI operational support and for specific deliverables to further economic development activities in the Texarkana region.

Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas Economic Developer, is looking forward to the partnership.

“I have the pleasure of working with Rob Sitterley and REDI almost every day in our economic development efforts,” she said. “This contract will formalize the collaboration between the City of Texarkana, Texas and AR-TX REDI, fortify the partnership, and it’s a positive step in the right direction for Texarkana, Texas and our region.”

In 2018, a group of private business owners and citizens formed a non-profit organization from a unified vision for the future of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas committed to helping businesses connect with economic development opportunities throughout the entire Texarkana region—AR-TX Regional Economic Development Initiative (AR-TX REDI). From its inception, the City of Texarkana, Texas has partnered with AR-TX REDI to work collaboratively in economic development efforts, respond to inquiries, present incentive packages, and market the Texarkana region.

“Successful economic development is about partnerships, and I am incredibly grateful to have the support of the City in our efforts,” said Rob Sitterley, President & CEO of AR-TX REDI. “By continuing to work together, we can attract new job opportunities for our residents and effectively grow a diverse and vibrant economy.”



The council voted unanimously to enter into this five year agreement with AR-TX REDI.

“We are excited to partner with AR-TX REDI to provide operational support as we work collaboratively with our regional economic development efforts,” said City Manager David Orr. “Unlike many other cities in Texas who have set aside 4A/4B sales tax funding for economic development activities, our economic development funding comes from set aside franchise fees and the general fund which includes expenses to operate a city. So, we have to be creative in the ways we participate in economic development. This partnership will allow us to make the most of our economic development funding, and ultimately continue to grow our region’s economic base.”

The City of Texarkana, Texas and AR-TX REDI’s first joint project will be an Economic Development Strategic Plan for the City, which should be completed by October of 2023.

