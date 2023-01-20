Redwater High School Band Students Named to TMEA All-Region, Area and All-State Bands

Advertisement

During auditions held recently at New Boston High School in New Boston, TX, eight Redwater High School band students earned placement in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Band.

Students named to the All-Region Band were: Macy Calhoon (2nd Chair Wind Ensemble Area Qualifier); Hayden Crowell (2nd Chair Symphonic); Addison Hash (3rd Chair Symphonic-Area Qualifier); Mason Windham (3rd Chair Wind Ensemble-Area Qualifier); Joshua Newsome (4th Chair Symphonic); Hannah Boddye (6th Chair Wind Ensemble-Area Qualifier); Catherine Chaffin (12th Chair Symphonic); Eyan Robinson (Alternate Symphonic). These students will perform in an Honor Band Concert this weekend in Gilmer, TX.

The four students moving forward as Area Qualifiers competed in the Area contest in Tyler, TX finishing as follows: Mason Windham-2nd Place; Macy Calhoon-4th Place; Addison Hash 6th Place; Hannah Boddye-11th Place.

Mason Windham was selected to the All-State Band and will participate in a clinic and performance in San Antonio, Texas on February 8-11.

