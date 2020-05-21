City Parks Playgrounds Reopening

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, USA- The City of Texarkana, Texas and City of Texarkana, Arkansas Parks and Recreation Departments will reopen city park playgrounds this Friday, May 22nd, 2020. The schedule for reopening is as follows:

Friday, May 22nd: Open

Playgrounds

Basketball Courts

Tennis Courts

Skate Park

Tuesday, May 26th: Open

Southwest Center, Hours of Operation: M-F (8AM-7PM)

Meetings rooms, All classes (Zumba, Yoga), Gym (Basketball) will be limited to 10 people per session

Please call ahead to register for classes and court times to ensure availability. 903-798-3978

Face coverings are recommended for all visitors entering this facility.

Monday, June 1st: Open

Texas-side youth sports may begin holding practices at city ballfields with limited space available without spectators other than one parent or guardian per participant. We will begin taking reservations for the available fields on Tuesday, May 26th. Please call 903-824-6991 for more information.

Arkansas-side no-contact youth sports may resume practice and competition, with social distancing practiced and the sharing of equipment requiring disinfecting.

Monday, June 15th : Open

Texas-side youth sports may begin holding games or similar competitions, with or without spectators. Spectators should maintain at least 6 feet social distancing from individuals not within the spectator’s group.

The Rotary Splash Pad, All Parks Restrooms and Pavilions will remain closed until further notice. The Collins Senior Center will remain closed until further notice.