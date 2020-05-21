Former nurse accused of tampering with vials of fentanyl

Advertisement

A felony information filed Wednesday in Texarkana federal court accuses a former registered nurse of removing fentanyl from a vial at Healthcare Express and refilling it with something else.

Clifford Russell Harris, 38, is charged with tampering with consumer products in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas. Harris allegedly removed the drug fentanyl, which is a narcotic used in medical settings, from a vial and then filling the empty vial with some other substance to conceal his actions Dec. 29, 2018.

According to the Texas Nursing Board website, Harris lost his licenses as a registered nurse and as a licensed vocational nurse as a result.

Advertisement

The federal information states that Harris faces up to 10 years in federal prison if the product tampering did not result in death or injury to another person. If anyone was injured, the punishment increases to up to 20 years and if a death was caused, punishment up to life in prison is possible. A fine of up to $250,000 may be imposed.

Court records indicate Harris has entered into a plea agreement with the government. He is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven for the plea hearing June 16.

Harris is represented by Texarkana attorney Michael Friedman. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok represents the government.

