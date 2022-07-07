CNA Scholarships sponsored by Heritage Home Health and Hospice

Advertisement

Representatives of Heritage Home Health & Hospice presented a $2,000 donation to Texarkana College Foundation to support TC’s Certified Nurse Aide program in memory of former employees, Shirlena Hanes and Theresa Hawkins, who both recently passed away. Both Hanes and Hawkins were long-time CNAs with Heritage who made significant impacts on the culture of the company and helped build the foundation of hospice services offered through Heritage. The ceremony, held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, was attended by family and friends of the honorees along with TC faculty and staff, and members of the Heritage Home Health & Hospice team.

Blake Rich, Owner and CEO of Heritage Home Health & Hospice, said Shirlena Hanes and Theresa Hawkins were the backbones of Heritage Hospice.

“They had a true heart for serving others,” said Rich. “They were both employed with Heritage for a total of 6 years each, and they were loved by their patients, families, and coworkers. They truly touched the hearts of everyone they knew, and they will be greatly missed.”

Rich said that CNAs are the hardest working, hands-on, front-of-the-line caregivers in the industry.

“Our goal with these scholarships is to keep their memory alive and well by allowing new students the opportunity to step into the challenging but ultimately fulfilling roles of a CNA. Without CNAs, healthcare would not be what it is today- we need more people like Mrs. Hanes and Mrs. Hawkins who brought a ray of sunshine to every patient they met.”

In attendance at the ceremony was Hawkins’ son, Michael Henry, II, who said he is glad to see the legacy of his mother honored through the scholarship donation.



“The honor of today’s prestigious scholarship speaks volumes about the legacy my mother left and the impact she made on others,” said Henry. “Our family is thankful for the generosity and support shown by the Heritage group to bring awareness to the importance of the work CNAs do.”

Courtney Shoalmire, TC’s Dean of Health Sciences, said the work CNAs do is vital to patient care.

“We are so grateful to Heritage for recognizing the important role CNAs play in providing patient care,” said Shoalmire. “They are the ones at the bedside, day after day, providing care, support, and love to patients. Their donation for scholarships will help build the workforce we need in our area for skilled CNAs.”



TC president Dr. Jason Smith said that many TC students are economically disadvantaged, and the scholarship funds will be a blessing for students.

“We have smart and talented students at TC who are striving to earn credentials in fields that provide solid careers for their futures,” said Smith. “$1,000 goes a long way at TC to pay for tuition and fees, the classes are affordable and can be completed in a short time.”

The donation will provide two $1,000 scholarships for TC’s 12-week Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) course. TC’s Certified Nurse Aide course is offered through TC’s Community and Business Education Division and applications for the new Heritage Home Health & Hospice Scholarships are available through their office located in TC’s Nelson Administration Building, 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana, TX. Applications are being accepted until Friday, September 1, 2022.



For more information about the Certified Nurse Aide program, contact: Dr. Kasey Coggin, Allied Health Coordinator, (903) 823-3270 or Kasey.coggin@texarkanacollege.edu or go to https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/programs/certified-nurse-aide/ on TC’s website.