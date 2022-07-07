Scholarship Recipient

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Emma Bain has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Bain is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Derik and Jessica Bain. Emma plans to study general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

