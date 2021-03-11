Collins Senior Center Set to Re-open

Advertisement

The Collins Senior Center located at 3000 Texas Boulevard will reopen on Monday, March 15th after almost a year of being closed due to COVID-19. The senior center is open Monday-Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The center will open with safety precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep patrons safe and healthy. No meals will be served at the Collins Senior Center at this time, but the Grab and Go Meals program will continue at the Southwest Center (3222 W. 7th St.) from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

A new membership program has also started in 2021, so patrons should bring a state-issued identification to register. Some of the activities offered include:

Armchair Aerobics on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Quilting, Knitting & Crochet on Tuesdays 12:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Games daily from 12:00 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Bridge on Fridays from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. (players wanted)

Line Dancing Class instructed by Charlotte on Thursday mornings from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ($1 participation fee)

Bingo on Thursdays from 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Book exchange area

Please stop by for a calendar of events or call at 903-793-5545 for more information.