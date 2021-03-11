Opportunities, Inc. First Annual Paddle, Hike, Jog, or Bike

Advertisement

Kick-off Spring right by staying healthy and active in your own backyard, while also supporting children and adults with developmental disabilities! Opportunities, Inc., works with children aged 6 weeks through adulthood by providing services specialized to meet the needs of those who qualify.

The Opportunities, Inc. Paddle, Hike, Jog, or Bike is a unique virtual event that was developed for the safety of our participants, volunteers, staff, partners, and community. Participants take their pick from a 3+ mile hike, 10 to 15-mile bike ride or paddle at a local park, or jogging a 5k. All race packs include a custom race medal, shirt, and race certificate.

The monies raised from the virtual race will be dedicated to helping fund the cost of a multisensory environment for children in the Early Intervention Day Treatment Program. “Our multisensory environment will house two separate rooms for our day treatment children. This includes a room that will provide a calm relaxing and friendly environment, and a second room that provides a stimulating environment. Each room will be used to meet the individual needs of our students,” says Executive Director Sherry Young.

The event is sponsored by Chick-fil-A Central Mall and The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express.

To register for the event please see the following:

Registration Page:

https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/AnyCityAnyState/oppincorgVirtual5k

Landing Page:

https://www.oppinc.org/virtual-race/

Facebook Event:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2716787698572904/?active_tab=about