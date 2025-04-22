Community Concerns and Zoning Decisions Highlight Texarkana, Arkansas City Council Meeting

Sponsor

A busy agenda and vocal community participation marked Monday evening’s Texarkana, Arkansas City Council meeting, where topics ranged from traffic safety and neighborhood livability to controversial zoning changes.

The meeting opened with citizen recognition and community pride, including remarks from Charlotte Bradley, president of the Texarkana Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Bradley praised city leadership and reaffirmed the sorority’s commitment to civic engagement and social action. “We’re here for good things, and we’re also here for bad things,” she said, adding that the organization’s presence was meant to affirm their investment in local issues.

But much of the evening centered on the frustrations of residents dealing with ongoing quality-of-life challenges. Ledele Robinson, a vocal advocate from the Mount Addition neighborhood, returned to the council chambers to decry noise, smoke, and pollution reportedly emanating from Tri-State Iron & Metal. “We want justice too,” she told board members, citing broken promises and stalled city action. Robinson demanded clarity on whether the city can modify the PUD (Planned Unit Development) agreement that governs the facility’s operations—an issue city staff confirmed remains unresolved.

Another citizen, Mr. May, pleaded with the council to address what he described as dangerous and unsanitary conditions at neighboring abandoned homes on Pearl Street. “People are going in and out at night, cooking dope,” he said. “Something’s got to be done.” Officials acknowledged the properties were condemned but noted bureaucratic hurdles in proceeding with demolition.

Several citizens raised concerns about non-functioning traffic lights at key intersections. Tim Johnson and Director Harris both pointed to dangerous conditions, especially after recent weather events. City Manager Jay Ellington confirmed delays in signal repairs due to supply chain issues, though he emphasized the city’s intent to make improvements.

The board also faced scrutiny over two zoning decisions. The most debated was the approval of a rezoning ordinance for 803 Laurel Street, which changes the designation from residential to commercial to allow for an auto garage. Despite vocal opposition from resident Brenda Barsi—who labeled the zoning request “fraudulent” and counter to the city’s master plan—the ordinance passed on a 4-3 vote. Supporters emphasized that the property is contiguous with other commercial parcels and consistent with zoning precedent.

Meanwhile, a separate rezoning request for 4308 Jefferson Avenue to accommodate professional offices passed unanimously.

The board tabled a highly anticipated vote on regulating short-term rental properties such as Airbnbs. Several directors expressed a desire to bring stakeholders together for a workshop. “We want to do it right,” said Director Brewer. “We don’t just want to put something out there and find it can’t be enforced.”

Tensions briefly flared over a discussion about how city board members can introduce ordinances. Director Harris argued that current rules overly empower the city manager to filter which proposals make the agenda. “We’re supposed to be the policymakers of the city,” he said. Others echoed support for revisiting the policy to restore board autonomy.

The meeting concluded with updates on emergency notification systems and a reminder from public utilities staff that debris cleanup from recent tree trimming operations is ongoing.

Mayor Allen Brown closed the session by thanking citizens for their involvement. “Everyone deserves equal consideration,” he said.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for May 5.