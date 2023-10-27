Community invited to place items in Sesquicentennial Time Capsule

Sponsor



Texarkana, Texas, and Arkansas area residents and businesses are invited to submit artifacts to the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule that will be buried on Friday, December 8, 2023.

The TXK 150 Committee is a joint-effort between the Cities of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Texas. This committee, in partnership with local businesses, has organized several events this year in celebration of Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial. From unearthing a time capsule buried in 1973 to a Commemorative Ball, it has been a full year of festivities for the community. The TXK 150 Committee will bury a new time capsule in downtown Texarkana to be opened in 50 years by the TXK Bi-Centennial Committee on December 8, 2073.

There is no cost, however the public is asked to submit items of general interest rather than items addressed to specific people or family members. Acceptable items include letters, photos, small trinkets, publications, brochures, programs, and other items of public interest. Final discretion will be determined by the committee, who have been appointed by both city councils.

Artifacts may be dropped off at Texarkana, Texas City Hall located at 220 Texas Blvd. before Thursday, November 30, 2023.

For more information, please contact Lisa Thompson at (903) 798-1743 or lisa.thompson@texarkanatexas.gov

