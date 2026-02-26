Community Invited to Support Young Exhibitors at Bowie County Project Show

SPONSOR

The Bowie County Project Show is taking place today, featuring young exhibitors from across the county.

The event showcases projects from local youth participants who have been preparing their exhibits for competition. Organizers are encouraging community members to attend and support the young exhibitors.

“These are our future leaders and they appreciate your support,” organizers said in announcing the event.

The project show provides an opportunity for youth to display their work and develop skills in agriculture, livestock, and other project areas. Community attendance at such events helps encourage youth participation in educational programs.

View the above graphic for show times.