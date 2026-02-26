St. James Day School Hosts Open House March 5 for Preschool Through 8th Grade

SPONSOR

St. James Day School is inviting families across the Texarkana area to explore its campus during a special come‑and‑go Open House on Wednesday, March 5. The event is designed to give parents an inside look at the school’s warm, nurturing, and academically focused environment, serving students from preschool through eighth grade.

Located at 5501 N. State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Texas, St. James will open its classrooms throughout the morning, with dedicated times for each age group:

8:30–9:30 AM: Preschool & Kindergarten

9:30–10:30 AM: Lower School (1st–4th Grades)

10:30–11:30 AM: Middle School (5th–8th Grades)

During the Open House, families can meet teachers, tour classrooms, and learn how St. James blends strong academics with character development, creativity, and hands‑on learning. The school emphasizes a safe, joyful environment where students are encouraged to grow with confidence and curiosity.

St. James Day School is known for its small class sizes, caring faculty, and commitment to developing the whole child — academically, socially, and emotionally. Visitors will also have the opportunity to ask questions about curriculum, enrichment programs, and the admissions process for the upcoming school year.

Families interested in learning more about St. James Day School or exploring additional resources can visit the school’s website at www.stjamesdayschool.org