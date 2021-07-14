Community Pool at Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express: Fun in the Sun for All

Advertisement

Did you know the Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express offers passes to their pools, cabanas, games, and outdoor splash pad to community members who don’t have memberships? For those in the community who don’t have a monthly pass to the Sporsplex, the daily swim pass may be for you!

Adults 18+ can visit the pool for the entire day for just $10. Children under the age of 5 are free, and children 5+ are $5. The daily pool pass allows anyone to use their pools, cabanas, chairs, and picnic tables, so that fun in the sun can commence all day long! Those wishing to try out the Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express pool this summer should try to arrive early to grab some of the incredible amenities offered by the Sportsplex. Doors open at 10a.m., and any cabanas not in use for summer parties are up for grabs!

While visiting the pool, you can enjoy two separate areas. The smaller pool area offers children a safe option to enjoy the water without getting too deep. They can enjoy a pirate ship slide, small swings, floating crabs and snakes, and a large umbrella waterfall. Older children can also enjoy an alligator obstacle course that spans over one portion of the pool. Adults wishing to spend time in a deeper area can enjoy a separate pool on the other side of the deck. Swimming lanes are available, call for availability. The Day Pass to the Sporsplex pools allows visitors the option of leaving and coming back at their leisure throughout the day.

For families getting hungry while visiting, HeatItUp, is located within he Sportsplex just a few feet from the pool. “We offer little pizzas, corndogs, cranberry chicken salads and any meals that are already meal prepped weekly. We also have tons of ice cream and different assortments,” said Chelsea Williams, employee at HeaItUp. “We just want people to know that we are here, and that we are a fun option for our community members who want to come out and enjoy a pool with their family for a day,” said Sportsplex Director Ryan Williamson.

The Sportsplex Pool is open Monday-Saturday 10AM-8PM, and Sunday 12PM-6PM. The Sportsplex is located at 5610 Richmond Rd.,Texarkana, TX 75503.