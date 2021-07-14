CHRISTUS St. Michael Hosting First Public Blood Drive in Over a Year

Advertisement

For the first time in over a year, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is hosting a Blood Drive open to the public.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen many people helping others — feeding, clothing and caring for friends, neighbors and strangers,” said Jessica Johnson, MLS (ASCP), CHRISTUS St. Michael Blood Bank Section Supervisor. “The community’s heartfelt kindness is evident and very much appreciated, and we would like to remind area residents that another critical means for helping others is through donating blood.”

Lifeshare Blood Center must rely on blood donors to give the blood that can be prepared for hospitals’ use across the area. Healthcare leaders across the region are seeking to remind the community that one very important way of giving back is by donating blood.

“In 2020, LifeShare witnessed a groundswell of support from our communities,” said Teresa Stewart, MT (ASCP), Senior Director, Blood Processing, LifeShare Blood Center. “In response to the pandemic, thousands of first-time donors rolled up their sleeves to donate convalescent plasma and other blood products. Since then, we’ve seen a significant decline in donations. It seems people are waiting to donate until after the next health crisis or emergency. It’s the blood that has been donated ahead of the emergency that is going to save lives.”

These may be extraordinary times, but ordinary people can make an extraordinary impact by giving blood.

“Donating is always life-enhancing, life-extending or lifesaving,” said Brad Deaton, BS MLT (ASCP), Director of Laboratory Services. “It helps patients and their families right here where we live. If you are looking for a way to give back during the pandemic, please consider donating blood at this blood drive and with LifeShare Blood Center. Blood is always needed, and you can help.”

WHAT: Blood Drive

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15

WHERE: North Conference Center

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

2600 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503

NOTE: Donors will receive T-shirts

*Masks are required