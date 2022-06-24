Congressman Pat Fallon Applauds Passage of FY23 NDAA

Washington, D.C. – Two nights ago, Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04) and his colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee passed the National Defense Authorization Act. Congressman Fallon had several initiatives added in the final bill. Those included:

Additional $183 million for Lifesaving HMMWV ABS/ESC upgrades – which is largely applied to the work done at Red River Army Depot.

Sense of Congress that Border Security is National Security.

Report on National Guard Counternarcotic authorities to address issues along the border.

Language to encourage the Air Force to develop advanced engine technology.

Report Language encouraging procurement of High Energy Lasers for air defense.

Requirement for the Secretary of Defense to set a target date for establishing access to

5G wireless broadband on military installations and reporting requirements to expedite this.

Report on the Naval Aviation Training Enterprise’s aging infrastructure.

Language to spur modernization of the nuclear command, control, and communications.

Congressman Fallon issued the statement below:

“Last night, my colleagues and I continued tireless work that began months ago. We were able to successfully provide our armed services with necessary resources to succeed at home and abroad. Within the bill were numerous provisions I fought for that will strengthen our national security and support the state of Texas. While last night’s NDAA markup was the first step in a lengthy process, it was a positive step in the right direction. I will continue to fight for our military’s resources and ensure Congress is responsibly and deliberately allocating these funds.”

Ranking Member Mike Rogers (AL-3) added:

“Rep. Pat Fallon works hard to ensure that the needs of our warfighters are being met. I thank Rep. Fallon for his hard work to support our service members and strengthen our military in the FY23 NDAA.”