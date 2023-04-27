Congressman Pat Fallon Leads Reintroduction of Bicameral Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressmen Pat Fallon (TX-04), Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) and Senators Todd Young (R-IN) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) reintroduced yesterday the Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act of 2023. In the wake of new evidence of continued human rights violations and war crimes committed by Russian and Russia-aligned forces in Ukraine, this legislation would put in place a robust mechanism to hold the Russian Federation accountable. The bill’s provisions are as follows:

Establishes a congressional nomination process for human rights sanctions in Sec. 228 of Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA); Amends the Sense of Congress in Sec. 252 of CAATSA to solidify support for Ukraine and to further condemn the Russian Federation and its use of paramilitary organizations; Requires the annual State Department human rights report to include details on human rights abuses in Ukraine and details on forced relocation and detention by Russia.

Congressman Pat Fallon commented: “Since the beginning of the invasion, the world has seen Russia and its proxies commit every war crime imaginable. Vladimir Putin is responsible for the bombing of civilians, the forced kidnapping of approximately 200,000 children, the barbaric beheadings of Ukrainian POWs, and the execution of innocent civilians. These actions exemplify Vladimir Putin’s complete disregard for human life. The Russian Federation deserves to be held accountable for every civilian that they’ve killed and for every apartment building that they’ve bombed. The Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act of 2023 provides the United States more tools to accomplish this very goal and ensures justice for every man, woman, and child of Ukraine.”

Congressman Jimmy Panetta commented: “Russia’s unprovoked, and unjustified invasion of Ukraine has been marked with numerous crimes against humanity that the United States, as the world’s leading democracy, must call out and condemn. Our bipartisan, bicameral Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act will target Russia’s unrelenting human rights abuses by instituting a framework to more swiftly and directly sanction those responsible, including Russian proxy forces, and hold them accountable for their ruthless actions. Through this legislation we ensure the United States has the authority to respond to Putin’s inhumanity and continue to uphold our commitment to stand with the Ukrainians in their fight for their democracy as well as their humanity.”

Senator Todd Young commented: “I have met with the families of Ukrainian soldiers currently imprisoned by Russian thugs who have no idea if their loved ones are alive or dead. I have met with Ukrainians who have suffered in unspeakable ways going back to Russia’s first invasion of Crimea in 2014. Now, more than a year after this most recent invasion began, Russia’s egregious human rights abuses must be met with accountability, both today and in the future. We must now target those responsible for atrocities both on the battlefield and far beyond it. By ensuring strong sanctions are placed on the Russian Federation, this bill marks a step toward justice for the thousands of Ukrainians suffering at the hands of Russia’s barbaric aggression in Ukraine. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan bill to hold Vladimir Putin accountable and urge its passage by Congress.”

Senator Jacky Rosen commented: “We must ensure that the horrific atrocities committed by Russia against the Ukrainian people don’t go unanswered. As we continue to stand with Ukraine in pursuit of justice for crimes against humanity, I’m proud to join my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to hold Russia accountable for its human rights abuses.”

FDD Action commented: “At a time when Russia is hoping the world will simply look the other way in the face of its continuing atrocities, this legislation, which has rightly earned support across the political aisle, provides a critical pathway for Congress to ensure Russians engaging in human rights violations in Ukraine and elsewhere are held accountable.”