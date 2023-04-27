Advertisement

James E. Williams, Sr. was born October 12, 1938 to the late Ed Williams and Lucille Brown-Williams of Texarkana, Arkansas. He was also the firstborn child of the Family. He departed this Earthly life on April 17, 2023.

James E. Williams, Sr. united with New Zion Baptist Church at an early age where he was active in a Quartette and Church Mass Choir. He later united with Red Bank Baptist Church in Hooks, TX where he remained a faithful and active member.

James E. Williams, Sr. attended Booker T. Washington High School. He worked at McClarty Ford, Brown & Miller Pickle Plant for 20 years and retired from Texarkana Truck Center.

He loved and enjoyed his Family, Church, Friends, Fishing, Gardening and working on his Farm. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife: Mattie Gooden, Three Daughters: Lucille Williams, Maudie Gooden, Linda Gooden Hubbard, Three Sons: Leavell Gooden, Kevan Gooden, Hartford Gooden, Two Brothers: Willie Williams and Gus Charles Williams, Two Sisters: Charsie Ann Williams and Mae Jewell Reeves.

James leaves to cherish his memories: Sons: James (Kim) Williams, Jr. of Texarkana, TX., Gerald Gooden of Dallas, TX., Michael Gooden of Cedar Hill, TX., Gregory (Shelia) Gooden of Dallas, TX., Memphis Gooden of Idaho Falls, ID., Herman (Evelyn) Gooden of Hooks, TX. Four Sisters: Edna Williams and Ella Reece of Texarkana, TX., Ruby (George) Hanson of Texarkana, AR and Debra (Dewaski) Davis of Clarksville, TX., 24 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Visitation Friday, April 28, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM Red Bank Baptist Church, Hooks, Texas with Pastor Herman Gooden, Eulogist. Burial in Red Bank Cemetery under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

