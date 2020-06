Advertisement

Work has begun on a new VA Clinic that will be located on Summerhill Rd. in Texarkana.

The clinic will be located next to the Social Security office on Summerhill Rd. near Moores Lane.

The 21,000 foot clinic will replace the currently clinic located on Realtor Rd. in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The new clinic is expected to open in the spring of 2022.