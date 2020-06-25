DeKalb woman pleads not guilty to sex abuse of 12-year-old girl

Advertisement

A DeKalb, Texas, woman charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child involving a 12-year-old girl pleaded not guilty this week in Bowie County.

Chavez was arraigned Monday by 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. She is represented by Texarkana attorney Butch Dunbar.

Angel Sunshine Chavez, 25, allegedly molested the girl while she was visiting Bowie County in the summer of 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl told a forensic interviewer in October that she and Chavez became “close” when she spent a few nights with her in July 2019.

Advertisement

Chavez was allegedly a friend of the girl’s mother. Chavez allegedly performed a sex act on the girl and showered with the girl.

Chavez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. If convicted she faces five to 99 years or life in prison.

Chavez is currently free on a $100,000 bond.

