Cooper Tire Temporarily Ceasing Operations at Texarkana Plant

Advertisement

According to a letter sent to Cooper Tire employees Saturday, the plant is ceasing operations through at least April 5.

The letter state that employees will be temporarily furloughed. All benefits, including medical, will continue for all plan participants during the furlough period. The company will advance employee’s contribution towards the cost of benefits for up to 30 day. The company will then deduct the contributions from future pay.

The company is also advancing a one-time retention bonus in the amount of $1000 to each employee who is now actively at work and impacted by this furlough.



