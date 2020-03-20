Advertisement

In a press conference at the Texarkana joint operations center Friday afternoon Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announced there is 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cass County.

According to Wilbanks the case was contracted through community spread and not travel related.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is currently reporting 194 cases in Texas and 5 deaths.

Bowie County is currently reporting 1 confirmed case and in Southwest Arkansas Sevier County reported 1 case today.

View the entire press conference below.



