COVID-19 Takes Toll on Texarkana Restaurants

While most Texarkana area restaurants continue to operate serving to go and delivery orders some are beginning to close.

Texas and Arkansas ordered all restaurants and bars to stop dine-in services as of Friday, March 20.

Below is a list of Texarkana area restaurants that are currently closed due to COVID-19, some permanently.

Cattlemans Steakhouse

Cattlemans is currently closed but they say they will be back.



Texas Chuck Wagon

Texas Chuck Wagon is currently closed but they say the will be back.



Johnny B’s

Johnny B’s closed on March 22 but they say it is only temporary.



Osaka Japanese Steakhouse

Osaka announced they are closed until further notice.



Fat Jacks Oyster and Sports Bar

Fat Jacks is closed until further notice.



Mother Kelly’s Home Cooking

Mother Kelly’s decided to close until further notice on March 23.



Hopkins Icehouse

The Gibson Ln. location is temporarily closed. The downtown location continues to serve to go orders.



Larrys Pizza

Larry’s Pizza is closed and it is not clear if they will be reopening.

Old Tyme Burger Shoppe

Old Tyme Burger Shop is Temporarily Closed as of March 30.

Steak-n-shake

The Cowhorn Creek Steak ‘n Shake is closed and it is not clear if they will be reopening.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday is closed for good.

Big Cheese Pizza

In a now deleted Facebook post Big Cheese Pizza said they were closing for good.

Bake and Fresh Donuts

Bake and Fresh Donuts on Summerhill Rd. is closed until at least April 12.



The Ranch Steak and Seafood

The Ranch Steak and Seafood in Atlanta, Texas has closed for good, according to a Facebook post.



