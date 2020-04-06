Upgrade Your At-Home Workout Routine

Advertisement

With 90% of Americans under a “stay at home” order, a healthy lifestyle is harder to maintain than ever before. Local professionals weighed-in on the conundrum.

David Nelson is the General Manager of Gymbox Texarkana. One of the original owners of the Gymbox Longview location, Nelson says that positively impacting the community takes priority over just operating a gym.

“I believe in teaching people not just only how to be fit, but how to live in the environment of fitness that leads to wellness,” Nelson said.

While the Gymbox location is temporarily closed, the already high standards of cleanliness are taken a step further with a complete hospital-grade cleaning.

Nelson hopes that people with children will take advantage of this extra family time by exercising together, and by letting their kids lead the exercises.

Those looking for a guided at-home workout can check out these videos on the Gymbox Texarkana Facebook page.

Nelson recommends that while people are staying home it is important to acclimate your body for a less strenuous lifestyle. By eating less red meat and more vegetables (not overcooked) along with probiotic foods, one should find a good balance.

———–

Marsha Dailey, owner of Legends Gym Texarkana is looking forward to getting back to classes, workouts, personal training, and normalcy.

Dailey states that for the last 25 years Legends has maintained the highest standards of cleanliness, so they don’t plan on changing any cleaning practices, bragging on her member’s “gym-etiquette.”

Looking for more online at-home workout videos?

Dailey has some dietary advice, saying we should be eating every three hours, don’t worry too much about macros and just burn more calories than you take in.

She looks to the positive side, “We have more family time to play with your kids, for outdoor activities, to teach your kids to be active, show them how to get outside and play, the way it used to be before technology.”

———–

When Rachel Norman, the new owner of Texarkana Dance Academy, and her team realized this was going to be a long term thing, TDA shared their Zoom dance videos with the community.

“We are more than a dance studio, a lot of students call us a second home, a second family,” Norman said.

Adding that TDA’s dance classes on Zoom had good attendance the first week, but the next week, attendance doubled.

“One thing that has been awesome and unexpected for us to see as teachers is the parents and siblings getting involved, dancing right along in the background ”

Norman wants everybody to get moving and said that in addition to TDA, Texarkana has B.C. Dance and Red Door Dance.