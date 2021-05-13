Joint Operations Center Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX

Advertisement

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came out with new guidance saying individuals who are fully vaccinated no longer must wear a mask indoors or outdoors. As a reminder, private business owners and property owners may continue to ask patrons to wear a mask to protect staff and other customers.

For individuals in our region who are still in need of a vaccine, CHRISTUS St. Michael is now offering vaccines on their Spirit St. Michael Mobile Unit. For additional information, call 903-748-8573. Collom & Carney Clinic is now administering the Pfizer COVID vaccine for ages 12 and up. No appointment is necessary.

Texas DSHS reports 4,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bowie County and 2,255 probable cases. There have been 214 COVID-19 fatalities and are currently 68 active cases.