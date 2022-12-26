Crater of Diamonds to Offer Guided Prospector Trail Hike on New Year’s Day

Advertisement

On New Year’s Day 2023, locals and visitors to Murfreesboro are invited to celebrate the centennial of Arkansas State Parks at Crater of Diamonds State Park on a guided hike around Prospector Trail with Assistant Superintendent Waymon Cox.

Gates will open at 1:15 p.m. for hikers to enter the parking area and gather near the Visitor Center. The hike will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. Late entries will not be permitted. Along the way hikers will learn about the history and geology of Crater of Diamonds State Park and see evidence of the park’s mysterious and fascinating past.

Hikers should dress for the outdoors, wear sturdy shoes, and be prepared to walk about 1.5 miles. In the event of inclement weather, the hike will be cancelled. All park facilities will be closed on January 1 for New Year’s Day, and diamond searching will not be allowed during the hike. The park will reopen at 8 a.m. on January 2.

Advertisement

Prospector Trail is an easy-to-walk graveled path over gently sloping terrain. It offers a first-hand view of unique geological features, including rock outcroppings that are uncommon for this area. The trail outlines the northwest edge of the diamond-bearing volcanic pipe at Crater of Diamonds State Park and intersects with several areas of historical interest.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is located on Arkansas Highway 301 in Murfreesboro. It is one of 52 state parks administered by Arkansas State Parks, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.



Arkansas state parks and museums cover 54,400 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources. Established in 1923, Arkansas State Parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state’s economy through tourism and provide leadership in resource conservation. Connect with ASP on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media to learn more.

The Prospector Trail guided hike is offered as part of the First Day Hikes initiative by America’s State Parks. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. For many it has become a tradition. Participants are invited to share their First Day Hike experiences by uploading photos and/or videos to the Arkansas State Parks website, or use #ARStateParks and #FirstDayHikes when sharing on social media.

