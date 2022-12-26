Bond At $500,000 For Teen Murder Suspect

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Ark.–An 18-year-old murder suspect was denied a reduction of his half-a-million dollar bond last week by a judge in Miller County.

Jamauri Montavious Davis is accused in the fatal Dec. 4 shooting of 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to a call at about 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 24th Street, according to police. Gilliam was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital where he died.

A warrant was issued for Davis the day of the shooting and the public was warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Davis turned himself in Dec. 13 and his bond was set at $500,000 at an initial court appearance on Dec. 16, court records show.

Advertisement

At a hearing this week in circuit court, a request to reduce the bond was denied, according to court records. Davis is currently being held in the Miller County jail.

If convicted of murder, Davis faces 10 to 40 years or life in an Arkansas prison.

