Crater of Diamonds to Resume In-Park Tool Rentals

Based on the continuing decrease in COVID-19 cases and wider availability of the coronavirus vaccine, Crater of Diamonds State Park, in Murfreesboro, will resume in-park rentals of mining tools on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The rental of mining tools to park visitors was a long-time practice until it had to be paused in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Park guests will have the option to rent buckets, shovels, screens, and other equipment at the Diamond Discovery Center, located next to the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area. A refundable deposit will be charged per item, and rental tools must be returned daily. Park guests may also bring their own tools to search for diamonds. Ladders, battery-operated, and motor-driven mining equipment are not allowed at the park.

Admission to the park’s diamond search area is currently limited to 1,500 tickets per day. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.CraterofDiamondsStatePark.com, to ensure access.

About Crater of Diamonds State Park

Crater of Diamonds State Park is located on Arkansas Highway 301 in Murfreesboro. It is one of 52 state parks administered by Arkansas State Parks, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. For more information, visit the park’s website at www.CraterofDiamondsStatePark.com or contact Crater of Diamonds State Park at 870-285-3113 or email CraterofDiamonds@arkansas.com.