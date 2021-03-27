Paul Walston

Advertisement

Paul Marvin Walston, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, in a local hospital. Paul was born January 14, 1952, in Texarkana, Texas. He enjoyed taking his children fishing and loved to eat, particularly Chinese food. Paul was a movie buff who loved action and sci-fi. Paul became a Christian at the age of 15 and was a faithful member of Church on the Rock. He was a huge fan of Russ Taff and Elvis Presley and loved contemporary Christian music. Paul always put the needs of others before his own, especially his children’s needs.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albie and Virgie Walston; one sister, Gurstelle Harrison; one brother Gary Harrison and one niece, Misty Harrison.

Survivors include his three children, Whitney Foster and husband, Kyle, Micah Ann Walston and Matthew Walston; four grandchildren, William, Riley, Wyatt and Emily; the mother of his children, Tamii Whitworth and her husband, Donnie; his siblings, Carolyn Nichols and husband Robert, Deborah Mills and husband R.B., Kim Luman, Sharon Hall and husband John Wayne and Joe Harrison and wife, Ola; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements are pending with Chapelwood Funeral Home.

