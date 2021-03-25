CrypticQuests.com Debuts in Texarkana

Advertisement

Cryptic Quests, found online at www.crypticquests.com has created real world quests played on your mobile device for the Texarkana area.

Cryptic Quests are fun outdoor adventure games that take you on a journey within a designated quest’s region to solve clues, puzzles, and riddles in order to reach a final destination or in some cases, even a “treasure.” If you enjoy escape rooms, solving mysteries, or other puzzling fun, you’ll love Cryptic Quests! Game play is at your own pace, and you can play alone, play with a friend, or even play with the whole family! The next adventure is waiting for you. Let your quest start now!

For their inaugural game, they will be launching a Treasure Quest beginning on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 09:00 AM. Eligible participants who register and pay the registration fee before the deadline will be able to compete against each other in this Treasure Quest.

The first player to solve all the clues wins the “treasure”… a cash prize of $1,000!

Once the treasure is found all remaining players can still finish the quest, but only the first to find it wins.

Treasure Quest Storyline:

I’m Lenny the Leprechaun, the fastest Leprechaun in the world! No one has ever caught me, and for that reason my treasure has grown to be quite large, almost too heavy for me to carry around. I must admit, it does slow me down a little, but I’m still pretty quick! If you can be the first person to catch me, I’ll have to share my treasure with you, but honestly, I don’t mind. Like I said, it’s getting heavy. I’ll even help you out with clues to where I am, but I’m not going to make it easy for you! Follow my clues and maybe you can be the first one to catch me.

Additional Information:

You must be 18 years or older to register and acknowledge a liability waiver to play. Only U.S. Citizens or Permanent Residents are eligible to claim a winning prize. See the Official Rules on the CrypticQuests.com website for more information.

All players will need either an Android or IOS based mobile phone. The phone must have an active cellular connection with GPS (location) enabled in order to receive the clues and interact with the game.

To register go to:

www.crypticquests.com/quests