TRA Board Discusses Need for Additional Hanger Space

Today’s meeting of the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors opened with comments from the public concerning the need for additional aviation hanger space.

Executive Director of Aviation Paul Mehrlich stated, “If there is demand, we will provide space.” Currently, there are eleven folks on the waiting list for hangers. As this number increases, so does the likelihood and expedience of the availability for additional hangers, according to airport officials.

Anyone interested in securing a spot on the hanger waiting list should contact Tyler Brown at Tyler.Brown@txkairport.com.

A third round of stimulus funding has been approved by Congress and airport officials said this will mean an additional $1m to help with operations and maintenance costs.

Approved was a $100,000 adjustment to the 2021 budget allowing for the creation of an Operations Manager position, the purchase of a 4wd vehicle, and funds set aside for legal needs.

A 90/10 grant from Arkansas Aeronautics for $158,306 was approved to help with roof, AC, and hanger door maintenance.

The next meeting will be held on April 22nd.

