Crystal Noiel LEISD Press Release

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has hired Crystal Noiel as the Middle School's Assistant Principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Noiel is a 1998 graduate of Liberty-Eylau. She received her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M-Texarkana and her master’s degree from Walden University.

“My goals for this upcoming school year are to serve and assist the faculty, the students, the

community, and to promote overall growth,” Noiel said. Noiel has three children, Lauren, Jade, and Gavin. “My familiarity with the culture and climate of Liberty-Eylau is my biggest asset,” Noiel said. “Liberty-Eylau set a strong foundation that gave me the ability to navigate the social, cultural, and

emotional aspects of the academic realm. I’m excited to give back what was instilled in me.”

