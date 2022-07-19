C-5 Volunteer Fire Department Receives $29,000 Grant For New Rescue Tools From Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Advertisement

The U.S. has recently seen a dramatic increase in traffic fatalities, with Texas being no exception. In fact, 2021 marked the second deadliest year on Texas roads since TxDOT started tracking fatalities in 1940.

Located between Hooks and Texarkana, the C-5 Volunteer Department sits right in the middle of two interstate construction zones where dangerous driving conditions have greatly contributed to the rise of traffic accidents throughout Bowie County. Although the volunteer crew works hard to respond quickly and effectively to these emergencies, their help was limited by 21-year-old extrication tools that didn’t always function properly.

Advertisement

Now, thanks to a $29,000 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the C-5 Volunteer Fire Department can purchase a brand new set of hydraulic rescue tools – including a TNT Spreader, Cutter, Ram and Ram Extension Kit – allowing them to serve better their community and those traveling through.

To celebrate the receipt of this lifesaving grant, C-5 Volunteer Fire Lieutenant Justin Binnings and Assistant Chief John Alquist joined local franchisee KC Jones at her Firehouse Subs restaurant on Kennedy Lane for an acknowledgment ceremony and check presentation.

To date, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated over $1.9 Million to first responders in Texas, including more than $235,000 in the Shreveport DMA.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of more than 400 Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fourth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that “Supports Local Community Activities.” This year, Firehouse of America and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Quick Facts:

More than 1,200 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations$69+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

About Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation:

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3) non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $69 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!

