Deadline Nears to Apply for Summer Cooling Bill, Crisis Help

Sponsor

The Sept. 30 deadline for eligible SWEPCO customers in Arkansas and Louisiana to get assistance through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is fast approaching. Arkansas customers facing disconnection can apply for crisis benefit funds, while summer cooling funds are available for eligible customers in Louisiana. Customers in Texas can apply year-round or until funds are depleted.

Eligibility is based on income for the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. To apply, find an administering organization, visit:

Arkansas: Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment

Louisiana: Louisiana Housing Corporation

Texas: Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Nationally, more than 34 million households are eligible for LIHEAP assistance.

Additionally, SWEPCO has several options available to help customers manage their bills. Go to www.swepco.com/billhelp to learn more.

“Whether it’s LIHEAP, a payment plan, a payment extension or average monthly payments, SWEPCO has dedicated people and programs ready to help the families and communities we serve,” said Paul Pratt, SWEPCO Director, Customer Services and Marketing.

Additional information and resources:

LIHEAP Information: https://liheapch.acf.gov/

LIHEAP eligibility calculator: https://liheapch.acf.gov/eligibility-tool

SWEPCO bill-pay assistance: https://www.swepco.com/account/bills/pay/assistance/

Energy Efficiency programs: https://swepcosolutions.com/

MEDIA CONTACTS: SWEPCO Corporate Communications

Amanda Keeney | Michelle Marcotte | Shantell Jordan | Brooke Rinaudo | Amy Schlesing

For media inquiries about power outages, local media matters, power plants, public safety, public policy, regulatory, environmental, and other statewide issues, please call our 24/7 media information line at 318.673.3060. For industry and corporate issues, please contact AEP’s corporate media relations office at 614.716.1000

About Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO)

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, delivers safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to more than 500,000 customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. SWEPCO is an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company. Learn more at SWEPCO.com. Connect with us by following Facebook.com/SWEPCO, Twitter.com/SWEPCOnews, Instagram.com/swepco, Youtube.com/SWEPCOtv and LinkedIn.com/company/swepco.

About American Electric Power (AEP)

Our team at American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) is committed to improving our customers’ lives with reliable, affordable power. We are investing $54 billion from 2025 through 2029 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 16,000 employees operate and maintain the nation’s largest electric transmission system with 40,000 line miles, along with more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation’s largest electricity producers with approximately 29,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.