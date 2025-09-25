Sponsor

Alan Brown, 67, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on September 24, 2025 at a local hospital. He was born March 28, 1958 to Teb and Mary Ann Brown in Lebanon, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Alan worked as an electrician and enjoyed pointing out to you where all he had done some work. He was a great story teller and had the best sense of humor. He loved spending time with people. He was also an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his daughter Sarah Ramirez of Texarkana; two sisters Valerie Palmer and husband John of San Antionio, Texas, Carmen Seay and husband John of Texarkana, Texas; 5 grandchildren Christopher Alexander Duron, Easton Cole Ramirez, Nicholas James Ramirez, Teala Hooper, Colt Lamon; niece Carlie Seay; and three nephews Casey Hughes, Nolan Hughes, and Cameron Brown.

The family will have a private memorial at a later date.