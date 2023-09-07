Dog Obedience Training Courses to be Held at UAHT

Sponsor



Is your furry friend misbehaving or lacking in discipline? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! Our comprehensive dog obedience training program offers basic, advanced, and agility courses catering to every dog’s needs. Our experienced trainers use positive reinforcement techniques to teach your dog good behavior and obedience while improving their physical fitness and mental agility.

Did we mention our prices are incredibly affordable? The basic and advanced courses cost only $40 each, and the agility course is only $60. Join us on October 12, 19, and 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the UA Hope campus and watch your dog transform into an obedient, well-behaved companion. Remember, all dogs must be fully vaccinated with proof of shot records.

Register now and unlock your dog’s full potential! Classes will be taught by Isabella Healy, owner of The Bizzy Pup (Grooming and Training). Registration is required!

For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

