Hickerson Named as New Director of Institutional Advancement at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) recently named Dr. Robin Hickerson as the new Director of Institutional Advancement. Dr. Hickerson is an esteemed educator in the Texarkana area with over three decades of experience. She has been a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent, serving in both the Texarkana Texas Independent School District and Texarkana Arkansas School District #7. Additionally, Dr. Hickerson is an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University – Texarkana, where she was named Distinguished Alumna in 2009.

“I am a product of community college and local educational institutions, having attended Texarkana College and graduated from Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” Hickerson said. “This experience makes me acutely aware of the importance of having high-quality educational opportunities in all UAHT service area counties. The impact of our educational institutions on growth and the economy in our region is critical to ensure continuous success in the future.”

Beyond her professional role, Dr. Hickerson actively engages in community and civic activities. She serves on the Chamber of Commerce Business Retention and Expansion board, the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority, and the Leadership Texarkana board. As a past sustainer president of the Junior League of Texarkana, she remains committed to the power of training and education and positively impacting our community.

Dr. Hickerson and her husband, David, are proud First United Methodist Church – Texarkana, Arkansas members. They enjoy attending their grandchildren’s activities and cherish the moments spent with loved ones celebrating their academic, artistic, and athletic accomplishments.

“I have worked alongside the UAHT staff for many years and have been involved with the Texarkana campus since its inception,” Hickerson said. “I am excited to join the UAHT family and look forward to fostering solid relationships with the students, staff, and community.”

For more information about Institutional Advancement and the UAHT Foundation, please contact Dr. Robin Hickerson at 870.722.8516 or robin.hickerson@uaht.edu.

