Donnie Spriggs Named Spring 2025 Recipient of PECE Community Leadership Excellence Award at A&M-Texarkana

Texas A&M University–Texarkana’s School of Professional Education and Community Engagement (PECE) is proud to announce Donnie Spriggs as the Spring 2025 recipient of the PECE Community Leadership Excellence Award. The award recognizes individuals who exemplify outstanding community leadership and a commitment to service, collaboration, and mentorship.

A Redwater native and 2021 graduate of A&M-Texarkana’s Bachelor of Science in Leadership, Donnie currently serves as Director of Food & Beverage at Lost Pizza in Texarkana. With over 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Donnie is well-known for his energetic leadership, positive workplace culture, and his passion for developing the next generation of workers.

Beyond his professional leadership, Donnie has demonstrated strong civic engagement, organizing donation drives in times of crisis, such as his work collecting supplies for Hurricane Helene victims.

“Donnie represents everything we hope to see in a leader—dedication to people, resilience through challenges, and a commitment to serving others,” said Dr. Jennifer Davis, Director of Community Engagement. “He’s not only a proud alumnus but a proud example of what community-focused leadership looks like.”

The PECE Community Leadership Excellence Award is presented each semester to a community member who exemplifies the mission of PECE: to elevate careers and empower communities through leadership and service.

“I’ve never set out to win awards,” said Spriggs. “I’ve just tried to show up, do the right thing, and take care of the community that’s taken care of me. This recognition is a reflection of the people around me who have believed in the power of giving back and working together. I’m honored and grateful to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

For more information about the PECE Community Leadership Excellence Award, visit www.tamut.edu/pece or contact Dr. Jennifer Davis at jdavis@tamut.edu.

