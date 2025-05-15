City Urges Congressional Support for Red River Army Depot

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas recently passed a resolution urging Congress and the U.S. Department of Defense to protect and support the Red River Army Depot (RRAD), a cornerstone of both national defense and the regional economy. The move comes in response to federal discussions on potential significant workload reductions which could threaten the depot’s continued operations.

Red River Army Depot, located in Bowie County, serves a vital role in maintaining, repairing, and overhauling tactical military vehicles and equipment for the U.S. Army, other branches of the military, and foreign military partners. Unlike many federal installations, RRAD is financially self-sustaining, operating without annual appropriations from congress, generating revenue through its services.

City of Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman emphasizes that preserving RRAD means protecting both national security and thousands of local livelihoods.

“The Red River Army Depot is not only crucial to our national security, but it also drives our regional economy,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “We stand united in our support of RRAD and call on Congress to recognize its value and protect it from any future cuts or closures.”

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, RRAD generates an estimated $1.6 billion in annual economic impact across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Loss or reduction of RRAD’s operations would weaken military readiness and have a devastating impact on thousands of employees, families, and businesses who rely on its continued success throughout the Four States Region.

In a show of growing regional solidarity, the cities of Wake Village, Nash, and New Boston, Texas—as well as Bowie County—are currently considering the adoption of similar resolutions to reinforce the importance of RRAD to the area.

The resolution passed by city council urges congressional delegations from Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma to advocate for policies that protect RRAD’s mission and workforce. It also encourages the Department of Defense to recognize RRAD’s unique, cost-effective operational model as a model of military efficiency and fiscal responsibility.

