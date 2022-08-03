Don’t Miss The Premier High School Open House This THURSDAY, August 4th

Advertisement

Premier High School opened their doors in 2016 to the Texarkana community and are dedicated to helping all types of students achieve their diploma goals. Their mission: “To provide hope for students through a caring mastery-based, blended learning educational option that promotes a free society and cultivates moral and academic excellence.” Campus Director Bria McCartney is already gearing up for the new school year through a series of Open Houses on Campus for families to enjoy!

“Our next open house is Thursday, August 4th, and we are really excited to share with the community everything we have to offer here for students,” said Bria. The Open House will take place at 6:30PM at the Premier High School Location in Texarkana, Texas ONLY! 3448 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, Texas 75503. Meet the Teachers will be held on August 11th at 6:30PM.

If you are interested in sending your child to Premier High School, but are unsure of the cost, Premier is a Tuition-Free resource for students in our area seeking an alternative form of education and diploma. Stop by the Premier High School Open House TOMORROW at 6:30PM to meet other students, staff and Director Bria to learn more information about the Premier High School program!