Double Fatality Reported in Overnight Residential Fire

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The Texarkana, Texas Fire Department is investigating a fatal structure fire that occurred late last night in the 1800 block of West 7th Street. The incident resulted in the deaths of two occupants.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews encountered a two-story residential building heavily involved in fire, with dense smoke limiting visibility.

Firefighters immediately transitioned into a search and rescue mode, entering the structure to locate occupants based on initial reports of their location. However, the escalating thermal conditions and rapid fire spread created an untenable environment, forcing a temporary withdrawal of personnel from the interior.

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Following an aggressive exterior attack to knock down the bulk of the flames, crews re-entered the residence. During a secondary sweep, firefighters located two deceased individuals in an area of the home separate from the initial search zone.

The names of the deceased are being withheld at this time to allow for the formal notification of family members. The Texarkana, Texas Fire Department has extended its deepest condolences to the victims’ loved ones as the community grapples with this loss.

The cause and origin of the blaze remain under active investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.