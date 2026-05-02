Ashton McMurray

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April 20, 2026 – April 20, 2026

Ashton Blake McMurray, beloved son of Caleb Thomas McMurray and Tiara Elizabeth Nichols, was stillborn on April 20, 2026, in Texarkana, Texas.

Though Ashton never took a breath on this earth, his life was known, loved, and treasured. He was fearfully and wonderfully made, and his family takes comfort in knowing he rests safely in the arms of Jesus. His time with his family was brief, but the love they have for him is everlasting.

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Ashton will forever be cherished by his parents, Caleb and Tiara, and by the family who waited for him with hope and love.

Arrangements entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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