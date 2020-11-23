Downtown Car Show Benefits Family

Advertisement

The Texarkana community came together Saturday morning to show off their cars and motorcycles for a great cause.

A car show benefiting the victims of a fatal house fire in Texarkana, Arkansas was held on Saturday, November 21 at Crossties Event Venue. Three-year-old Cam Works has been recovering from his injuries after a house fire claimed the life of his mother, Rosalie Graves in October.

A large variety of cars and motorcycles lined the streets of downtown Texarkana where an overwhelming amount of supporters were present, including Cam. Cam’s recovery improvements allowed for him to attend the event with his father, Todd Works, which he greatly enjoyed. “The turnout for the event was so extremely surprising and I can’t describe the feeling of emotion I had”, said Works. “We actually cried when we arrived just seeing how many people were there”.

In addition to the car show, guests were able to enjoy music, food, jump houses for kids, a silent auction and raffle drawing. Awards were distributed at 2:00 p.m. to various winners.

Since the devastating fire took place, community members have continuously come together in support for the Works’ family. Countless efforts have been made to raise money in order to help cover funeral and medical expenses, as well as basic necessities, as the fire left them with nothing. Works is grateful for the support from the community and appreciates everyone’s continued support. Cam is now back with his family and will continue his recovery at home.

To follow Cam’s recovery or to inquire about making a donation to the family, please visit the “Prayers For Cam” Facebook group page.

