Downtown LIVE Brings Live Art and Music to Historic Downtown Texarkana

Main Street Texarkana invites you to join Downtown LIVE in Historic Downtown Texarkana for an evening of live art, music, and fun! This will be a free community event that takes place from 6:00-9:00 p.m., Friday, June 9. Downtown galleries, boutiques, and retail businesses will stay open late for the public. Artists will line the historic street to create unique art pieces while you watch! Meet the artists; enjoy live music and art; do some shopping; and stop at one of the many locally-owned downtown restaurants for a fabulous meal. This event is family friendly and free to the public. For more information contact Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441, or visit the Main Street website at www.MainStreetTexarkana.org

“Main Street has the privilege of working with our spectacular local galleries and artists to bring a wide variety of live entertainment to downtown Texarkana,” Past President of Main Street Texarkana James Bright said. “We love Downtown Live, and what it means to the community. It’s exciting to see folks from all over the ArkLaTex come to our Entertainment District for a unique blend of art and showmanship.”

Downtown LIVE takes place every 2nd Friday of the month and features area artists who create amazing works while the public watches. Area musicians play street-side and there are a dozen restaurants just steps away. This Friday, there will be live canvas painting at Crystal Moon Metaphysical Boutique and live music at the 1894 Gallery. Musicians Piso Mojado and Nicci McCarty are two of the many musicians who will be performing. In addition to live art and music, Broad Street retail shops will stay open late for the public.

“We have many great shops and restaurants and boutiques on Broad Street,” adds Main Street Directory, Ina McDowell. “Texarkana is so lucky to have such a vibrant & growing downtown. Downtown Live is a great opportunity to celebrate Texarkana’s history and culture.”

Downtown Live is a monthly free event on Broad Street, one of the oldest streets established in historic Downtown Texarkana, AR-TX. There is ample parking nearby and dozens of restaurants, shops, and boutiques located in Texarkana’s most historic buildings. Bring the family and join the fun beginning at 6 p.m.

Main Street Texarkana is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization affiliated with Main Street America. Main Street is dedicated to revitalizing and promoting historic downtown Texarkana by combining economic development with historic preservation. For more information about Main Street Texarkana’s activities, please visit our website, www.MainStreetTexarkana.org, or email Staff@MainStreetTexarkana.org.

